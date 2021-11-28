Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton designer who founded fashion label Off-White dies aged 41
Published
US fashion designer Virgil Abloh has died at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer.Full Article
Published
US fashion designer Virgil Abloh has died at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer.Full Article
Fashion Designer
Virgil Abloh , Dead at 41.
CNN reports the founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton..
Creator of Off-White fashion label was one of most high-profile black people working in luxury sector