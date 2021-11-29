A married couple who tested positive for COVID-19 have been arrested after fleeing a quarantine hotel in the Netherlands before attempting to leave the country.Full Article
Couple with COVID-19 arrested on plane after fleeing Dutch quarantine hotel
One of the pair tested positive for the coronavirus after they arrived on a flight from South Africa. They were quarantined at a..
Dutch military police have arrested a husband and wife who left a hotel where they were being quarantined after testing positive..
