Stacey Abrams launches 2nd campaign for Georgia governor
Published
The potential Kemp-Abrams rematch happens in a new political climate. Kemp faces some GOP opposition in a state that turned blue in voting for Biden.
Published
The potential Kemp-Abrams rematch happens in a new political climate. Kemp faces some GOP opposition in a state that turned blue in voting for Biden.
'Keep working toward one Georgia'
Democrat Stacey Abrams responds to former President Donald Trump invoking her name at a recent Georgia rally where he said she..
Watch Video*NEWSY'S CHANCE SEALES: *The end of 2021 is fast approaching — but fights over the 2020 election are still playing..