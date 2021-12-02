House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in contempt for defying subpoena
Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark may reappear before the House's Jan. 6 committee and refuse to answer questions.
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey..
A full House vote is needed to refer the matter to the Biden Justice Department for further action.