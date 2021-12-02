Court dismisses appeal by Mail on Sunday publisher over Meghan's letter to her father

A court has dismissed an appeal that requested a trial over claims of breach of copyright and privacy following the publication of excerpts letter written by the Duchess of Sussex to her father.Full Article
