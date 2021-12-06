Solomon Islands: PM Sogavare survives no confidence vote
The vote comes a week after violent protests left four dead with Solomon Islands leader Manasseh Sogavare alleging a coup is being orchestrated by "Taiwan's agents."Full Article
It comes after riots which were fuelled by a decision to switch relations from Taiwan to China.
More than 200 police and soldiers from Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji are on alert amid fears a no-confidence..