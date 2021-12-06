DOJ sues Texas in voting rights lawsuit, alleging discrimination against Black and Latino voters
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the state's redistricting maps dilute the voting strength of of Black and Latino residents.
Watch VideoThe Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in..