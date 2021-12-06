The US will stage a diplomatic boycott against the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics to protest against human rights abuses in China.Full Article
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics over China human rights abuses
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights 'atrocities'
Zee News
US President Joe Biden had said last month that he was considering such a boycott amid criticism of China`s human rights record.
Advertisement
More coverage
Winter Olympics: US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
New Zealand Herald
The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the..
-
Jen Psaki Says Athletes Will Attend China Olympics Despite Human Rights Abuses — Insists Keeping Diplomats Home Will Send ‘Clear Message’
Mediaite
-
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
FT.com
-
U.S. plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
ESPN
-
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Newsday