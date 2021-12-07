Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows now will not cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Published
Mark Meadows' attorney said on Tuesday that his client will not sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 committee. Last week, he'd agreed to do so.
Published
Mark Meadows' attorney said on Tuesday that his client will not sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 committee. Last week, he'd agreed to do so.
Watch VideoIn an abrupt reversal, an attorney for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said his client will not cooperate..
Mark Meadows'attorney has announced that the former White House chief of staff will no longer cooperate with the House committee..