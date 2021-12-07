Drake withdraws his two Grammy Awards nominations for 2022 ceremony
Drake has withdrawn his two nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The rapper was snubbed in major categories for his "Certified Lover Boy."
Drake Withdraws His , 2022 Grammy Nominations.
Last month, Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' was nominated for best rap album. His..
The artist was nominated for best rap performance for his song "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Young Thug and Future and for best rap album..