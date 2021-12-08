Olaf Scholz formally sworn in as German chancellor
The new German parliament has elected Olaf Scholz as chancellor as Angela Merkel departs after 16 years at the helm of Europe's largest economy.Full Article
Germany’s parliament has opened a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure..
Watch VideoAngela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on..