On a single Kentucky street, the tornado killed seven children
Published
Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on a single street, Moss Creek Avenue. Entire families were lost, among them seven children, two of them infants.Full Article
Published
Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on a single street, Moss Creek Avenue. Entire families were lost, among them seven children, two of them infants.Full Article
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The little red wagon was strewn upside down on a heap of rubble — a pile of boards and bricks, a mangled..
Residents in a Bowling Green, Kentucky housing development are mourning the death of 14 of their neighbors, including seven..