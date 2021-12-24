L.A. police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
Published
A 14-year-old girl was inside a clothing store dressing room in a mall as officers fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier.Full Article
Published
A 14-year-old girl was inside a clothing store dressing room in a mall as officers fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier.Full Article
Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Thursday as they fired at a..
Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Thursday as they fired at a..