Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Friday as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier, authorities said.Police also killed the male suspect, authorities...Full Article
United States police in LA kill teen girl while firing at male suspect
