Arteta to miss Arsenal v Man City match after testing positive for Covid again
Published
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Published
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have to watch his team play old club Manchester City from home after testing positive for..