Andre Leon Talley: Former Vogue creative director dies aged 73
Published
Andre Leon Talley was credited with getting more black models into the fashion industry.Full Article
Published
Andre Leon Talley was credited with getting more black models into the fashion industry.Full Article
Celebrities and fashion designers have paid tribute to former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley who has died aged 73.
André Leon Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73.