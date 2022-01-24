The United Arab Emirates has intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi, the country’s defence ministry has said.Full Article
UAE intercepts two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Yemen's Houthis fired missiles at UAE air base
Rumble
The military spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement, Yahya Sarea, said on Monday that the Iran-aligned group fired..
Advertisement
More coverage
UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi
Japan Today
The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported,..
-
Tensions across Persian Gulf escalates as UAE intercepts 2 ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi
DNA
-
UAE intercepts two ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi, Defense Ministry says
Upworthy
-
UAE intercepted two ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi, state media reports
Haaretz
-
UAE Says It Intercepted 2 Ballistic Missiles Targeting Abu Dhabi
TIME