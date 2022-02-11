Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix TV series Cheer, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving child pornography and soliciting sex from minors.Full Article
Cheer star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to US child pornography charges
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-Cheer star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to child sexual abuse image charges
Upworthy
Harris, a Chicago native, was first arrested in September 2020 on a charge of production of child sexual abuse..
-
Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty in federal child pornography case
Upworthy
-
Former ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris pleads guilty in child pornography case
Washington Post
-
Former Cheer Star Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case
TIME
-
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty in Federal Child Pornography Case
Just Jared
Advertisement
More coverage
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris has pleaded guilty in his child pornography case .... TMZ has learned. The "Cheer" star was in Chicago Federal court..