Queen Elizabeth II, 95, postpones virtual meetings amid COVID diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth postponed virtual meetings for the second time this week after Buckingham Palace said Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID.
'Her Majesty is continuing with light duties'
