San Jose Sharks name Mike Grier as first Black general manager in NHL history
The San Jose Sharks have announced Mike Grier as their new general manager. He's the first Black general manager in NHL history.
Two days before the annual draft, Grier takes over a team in transition: San Jose missed the past three postseasons and recently..
Grier is the new GM for the San Jose Sharks