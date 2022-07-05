Grier hired by Sharks, first Black general manager in NHL history
Mike Grier became the first Black general manager in NHL history when he was hired by the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
Two days before the annual draft, Grier takes over a team in transition: San Jose missed the past three postseasons and recently..
Grier is the new GM for the San Jose Sharks