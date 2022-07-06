Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Los Angeles jurors have found 32-year-old Eric Holder guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.Full Article
More than three years after the fatal shooting of the Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose 2019 killing in front of the local..
The jurors have finally reached a verdict for Eric Holder. He is now facing a life sentence in prison for the murder of late rapper..