News24.com | Nipsey Hussle killer convicted of first-degree murder

The man who shot dead Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in broad daylight on a Los Angeles street in 2019 was convicted of first-degree murder.Full Article
Nipsey Hussle killer convicted of first-degree murder
