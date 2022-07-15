Putin dismisses Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin
Russian President Vladimir Putin removed his longtime ally Dmitry Rogozin from the top post at Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. No reasons were given for the shakeup.Full Article
Moscow (AFP) Jul 15, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved the head of the country's space agency, Dmitry..