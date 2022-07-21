An ex-police officer has been handed a two-and-a-half years prison sentence for his role in the killing of George Floyd.Full Article
'It's insulting' - Ex-police officer sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Former Police Officer Sentenced To 2.5 Years For George Floyd's Death
Newsy
Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison for violating George..
Ex-Cop Thomas Lane Faces Sentencing In George Floyd Killing
Newsy
Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday that could let him go free after as..