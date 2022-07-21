Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane sentenced to 30 months in George Floyd death
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane sentenced to 30 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rightsFull Article
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane sentenced to 30 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rightsFull Article
Former Minneapolis police officer, Thomas Lane, will be sentenced on Thursday on federal charges for his role in the death of..
Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday that could let him go free after as..