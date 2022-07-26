Oak Fire threatening Yosemite grows to California's largest wildfire this year: What we know
The Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park has become the largest wildfire in the state of California this year. Here's the latest.
Watch Video"The fire's been coming towards us faster and faster," said Wes Detamore, a Mariposa resident.
It’s only a couple of days old, but it’s already one of the biggest of the year. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.