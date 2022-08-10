Olivia Newton-John's daughter shares behind-the-scenes video from a duet with her 'mama'

Olivia Newton-John's daughter shares behind-the-scenes video from a duet with her 'mama'

USATODAY.com

Published

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi is sharing sweet photos and video of herself with her mom following the "Grease" star's death.

Full Article