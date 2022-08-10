Olivia Newton-John's daughter shares behind-the-scenes video from a duet with her 'mama'
Published
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi is sharing sweet photos and video of herself with her mom following the "Grease" star's death.
Published
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi is sharing sweet photos and video of herself with her mom following the "Grease" star's death.
Watch VideoOlivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with..