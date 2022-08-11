Return of the Big Mac: McDonald's set to reopen restaurants in Ukraine
Published
The US fast food giant has been paying thousands of its workers in Ukraine while their outlets were closed during the first six months of the war.Full Article
Published
The US fast food giant has been paying thousands of its workers in Ukraine while their outlets were closed during the first six months of the war.Full Article
CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald's will start reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months, a symbol of the war-torn..