Willian: Brazil winger leaves Corinthians after 'receiving death threats'
Published
Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian leaves Corinthians after claiming he and his family received death threats on social media.Full Article
Published
Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian leaves Corinthians after claiming he and his family received death threats on social media.Full Article
Willian said “I did not come to Brazil to get threatened” after leaving Corinthians just under a year after joining his boyhood..