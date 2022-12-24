Capitals' Alex Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe for second place on NHL career goals list

With two goals Friday, giving him 802 in his career, Alex Ovechkin passed the legendary Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL's all-time goals list.

