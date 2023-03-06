Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years
Published
A Belarus court has sentenced opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is being tried in absentia, to 15 years in prison.Full Article
Published
A Belarus court has sentenced opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is being tried in absentia, to 15 years in prison.Full Article
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya fled the country after running for president in 2020 against Belarus’s authoritarian leader. She has..
By Reid Standish*
(RFE/RL) — As Western attention focused on the deepening ties between China and Russia and the..
By Chris Rickleton
(RFE/RL) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making his first visit to a region that is..