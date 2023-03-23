Child Holocaust survivor becomes TikTok star
Published
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman is a big hit on social media at age 85, thanks to her 17-year-old grandson and TikTok. (March 23) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
Published
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman is a big hit on social media at age 85, thanks to her 17-year-old grandson and TikTok. (March 23) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman is a TikTok star at age 85, thanks to her 17-year-old grandson. In the family living room in..
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman is a TikTok star at age 85, thanks to her 17-year-old grandson.
#tovafriedman #tiktok