Richard Riordan, Mayor of an Uneasy Los Angeles, Dies at 92
Published
He was a successful businessman before taking office in 1993 amid civil unrest after the police beating of Rodney King. He became known for impolitic wisecracking.Full Article
Published
He was a successful businessman before taking office in 1993 amid civil unrest after the police beating of Rodney King. He became known for impolitic wisecracking.Full Article
Two-term Mayor of Los Angeles Richard Riordan “passed peacefully this evening at his home in Brentwood, surrounded by his wife..