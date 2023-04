Richard Riordan, the two-term Los Angeles mayor who helped rebuild the city in the wake of the Rodney King riots in 1992 and the devastating Northridge earthquake two years later, has died. He was 92. Riordan died Wednesday at his home in Brentwood, his daughter Patricia Riordan Torrey announced.…



#richardriordan #rodneyking #northridge #brentwood #patriciariordan #tombradley #tomhayden #janefonda #ojsimpson #karenbass