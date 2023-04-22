Women's access to a widely used abortion pill in the US has been maintained by the Supreme Court during an ongoing legal battle over the drug.Full Article
US Supreme Court preserves women's access to abortion pill
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mifepristone: US Supreme Court lifts restrictions placed on the abortion pill for now| Oneindia News
Oneindia
In a tentative win for the supporters of right of abortion, the US Supreme Court has stayed the orders of the lower courts that had..
Advertisement
More coverage
After the high court decision, what's next for mifepristone?
Newsy
ViewAfter the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to maintain access the abortion pill mifepristone, physicians will be able to keep..