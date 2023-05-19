Andy Rourke, Bassist for the Smiths, Dies at 59
Mr. Rourke was a key, if habitually unsung, part of the influential British band’s success. He died of pancreatic cancer, his bandmate Johnny Marr said.Full Article
On seminal Smiths recordings in the 1980s, guitarist Johnny Marr said, "Andy reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player."..
Andy Rourke, the musician best known for his time as the bassist for the Smiths, has died. Rourke’s former bandmate and childhood..