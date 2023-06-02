One UK ticket-holder has won the £111.7m jackpot in tonight's EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.Full Article
UK ticket-holder wins £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UK ticket-holder scoops more than £110m after winning lottery jackpot
One UK ticket-holder has won the £111.7m jackpot in tonight's EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.
Sky News
UK EuroMillions ticket-holder wins £111.7m
The winner becomes the 18th UK player to win more than £100m in a EuroMillions jackpot.
BBC News