The Metropolitan Police will apologise to those wrongly arrested in London during the coronation if it is found officers made mistakes.Full Article
Police will apologise if mistakes made over coronation arrests
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Anti-monarchy arrests: 'Mistakes made' says Health Minister
Government minister Neil O'Brien admits police made 'mistakes' while arresting anti-monarchy protesters during the Coronation..
ODN
Met Police will apologise if mistakes made over Coronation arrests
Met Asst Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said the force is reviewing its policing of the event.
BBC News