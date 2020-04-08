Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Alert: Trump says he will 'put a hold' on US funding to World Health Organization, says 'they missed the call' on pandemic

Alert: Trump says he will 'put a hold' on US funding to World Health Organization, says 'they missed the call' on pandemic

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he will 'put a hold' on US funding to World Health Organization, says 'they missed the call' on pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert

Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert 01:26

 Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert Lady Gaga made the announcement during a World Health Organization call on Monday. The global televised special will take place April 18, according to Lady Gaga, and proceeds will help fund protective equipment for health-care professionals. Lady Gaga, via...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

political_alert

Political Alert RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: President Trump says the US will be putting a hold on funding to the World Health Organization 3 hours ago

tnselfgov

tnselfgov IF A PARTISAN MCF SAYS IT THEN MAYBE...ALERT: Will the media, partisans, academics, ngos, etc...now accept this to… https://t.co/WaTDr1pmZo 4 hours ago

Will__Murray

Will__Murray RT @fagstein: Maybe we should reconsider the policy of summarizing every Donald Trump tweet and issuing a breaking news alert before figuri… 9 hours ago

BadBearAxel

BadBearAxel @BleacherCoaches Stay alert because when trump says it’s over they will all spike 1 day ago

coasterpm

Pat McDowell RT @TomJChicago: Dementia Alert- Trump can barely read or speak w/o notes. He sways on stage. Panicked a/b the economy, he ignores skyrocke… 1 day ago

davidazzzie

david azevedo RT @HiIamMikeC: 🚨SCUMBAG ALERT🚨 https://t.co/UF5YksLfuV 2 days ago

AlwaysGrowing00

Me @davidsirota @shaunking You think Trump will sign a bill that says the government will pay everyone’s health care b… https://t.co/PE8AQ47wCb 3 days ago

john_c_bailey

John C. Bailey News Alert: Trump says he will fire intelligence watchdog at center of Ukraine allegations that led to impeachment https://t.co/4rXEC2dLcF 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.