Medical police state: Illinois judge orders health department to provide names of all coronavirus patients to law enforcement
Monday, 20 April 2020 () (Natural News) McHenry County, Illinois, located near Chicago, is making headlines due to a recent decision by one of its judges requiring the local health department to hand over all names of known Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients to law enforcement. McHenry County Judge Michael Chmiel reportedly entered a temporary restraining order forcing the hand of...