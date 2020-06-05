Global  

Twitter censors Congressman Matt Gaetz to protect ANTIFA domestic terrorists

NaturalNews.com Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) The social media platform Twitter censored Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday because he called out the domestic terrorists in ANTIFA in a post. (Article by Shane Trejo republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com) The offending Tweet can be seen here: Twitter be all afraid to publish my likes?#EnemyOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/xIV2sBYYd8 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 2,...
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Twitter Flags Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz For 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter Flags Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz For 'Glorifying Violence' 00:34

 Twitter has flagged Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s post for "glorifying violence." The company applied the label Monday after he called for the U.S. to "hunt down" members of Antifa "like we do those in the Middle East." Katie Johnston reports.

