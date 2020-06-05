Twitter censors Congressman Matt Gaetz to protect ANTIFA domestic terrorists
Friday, 5 June 2020 () (Natural News) The social media platform Twitter censored Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday because he called out the domestic terrorists in ANTIFA in a post. (Article by Shane Trejo republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com) The offending Tweet can be seen here: Twitter be all afraid to publish my likes?#EnemyOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/xIV2sBYYd8 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 2,...
Twitter has flagged Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s post for "glorifying violence." The company applied the label Monday after he called for the U.S. to "hunt down" members of Antifa "like we do those in the Middle East." Katie Johnston reports.