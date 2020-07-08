Global  
 

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

Spokesman Michael Smith said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms plans to sign an order requiring masks, which could set up a confrontation with the Republican Kemp. The governor has already clashed with the mayor recently over policing issues, calling out the National Guard to protect state government offices after an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot by armed people at the site of a fast food restaurant where an Atlanta police officer shot and killed a Black man.

Like a number of other local leaders in Georgia, Bottoms has unsuccessfully appealed to Kemp to change his order that local governments can't exceed the state's requirements.

“Other cities have taken the approach that they are going to defy the governor’s executive order. Savannah has done it, some other cities have done it, and Atlanta is going to do it today,” Bottoms told MSNBC in a Wednesday interview. “Because the fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on our cities, specifically black and brown communities with higher death rates.”

Spokespeople for Kemp did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Kemp on Tuesday asked mayors and county commissioners to help him in a statewide push for voluntary masking.

“We don’t need a mandate to have Georgians do the right thing, but we do need to build strong, public support,” Kemp told mayors, according to prepared remarks released by his office.

Bottoms announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Joe Biden has been considering the Democrat as his vice presidential running mate.

The dispute over...
Video credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Jackson mayor, governor weigh in on Andrew Jackson statue

Jackson mayor, governor weigh in on Andrew Jackson statue 02:22

 Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is speaking out about the Andrew Jackson statue at city hall, something Governor Tate Reeves also had on his mind today. We have more on what both leaders are saying about the now controversial monument.

