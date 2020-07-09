Is it safe to visit the dentist during the pandemic? Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )





Dentists can’t eliminate all risk, but they are taking steps to minimize the chances of spreading the



You'll likely notice changes as soon as you enter the office. Many dentists have removed magazines from waiting rooms, for example, as well as some chairs to encourage social distancing. They also are spacing out appointments to avoid crowding their offices.



You may be asked to arrive for your appointment with a facial covering and to wait in your car until equipment is cleaned and the dentist is ready. Before receiving care, you can also expect staff to take your temperature and ask about COVID-19 symptoms.



Procedures are changing, too.



Coronavirus is spread mainly through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. Dental care requires close quarters and procedures that can generate a spray of saliva and water. To reduce risk, dentists are returning to manual tools for procedures like teeth cleanings, instead of other instruments that may do the job faster but create more of that spray.



Staff also have started wearing masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment. Some dentists are charging for all the extra gear, so ask in advance if you should expect extra costs.



As the pandemic spread earlier this year, dental offices in the U.S. mostly closed, except for emergency care. By the end of June, nearly all offices had reopened, according to surveys by the American Dental Association.



___



The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at:



Read previous Viral Questions:



How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?



Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?



How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic? Is it safe to visit the dentist during the COVID-19 pandemic?Dentists can’t eliminate all risk, but they are taking steps to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus You'll likely notice changes as soon as you enter the office. Many dentists have removed magazines from waiting rooms, for example, as well as some chairs to encourage social distancing. They also are spacing out appointments to avoid crowding their offices.You may be asked to arrive for your appointment with a facial covering and to wait in your car until equipment is cleaned and the dentist is ready. Before receiving care, you can also expect staff to take your temperature and ask about COVID-19 symptoms.Procedures are changing, too.Coronavirus is spread mainly through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. Dental care requires close quarters and procedures that can generate a spray of saliva and water. To reduce risk, dentists are returning to manual tools for procedures like teeth cleanings, instead of other instruments that may do the job faster but create more of that spray.Staff also have started wearing masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment. Some dentists are charging for all the extra gear, so ask in advance if you should expect extra costs.As the pandemic spread earlier this year, dental offices in the U.S. mostly closed, except for emergency care. By the end of June, nearly all offices had reopened, according to surveys by the American Dental Association.___The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: [email protected] Read previous Viral Questions:How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Archi's Thai Bistro keeping busy during pandemic



Eating your dinner and staying safe. Restaurants around the valley are continuing to make adjustments to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that includes Archi’s Thai Bistro. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:15 Published 4 hours ago Campground Busy As People Look To Get Outside



Megan Reyna spoke with campground owners near Decatur where she learned how they're keeping campers safe during this pandemic. Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL Published 9 hours ago Good Samaritan Hospital continues to work to keep patients safe during pandemic



Good Samaritan Hospital continues to work to keep patients safe during pandemic Credit: WTHI Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources What seniors should know before going ahead with elective procedures amid coronavirus pandemic For months, Patricia Merryweather-Arges, a health care expert, has fielded questions about the coronavirus pandemic from fellow Rotary Club members in the...

Seattle Times 22 hours ago





Tweets about this