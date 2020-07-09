The Latest: Tokyo sees most new virus infections since April Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )





The number reported Thursday exceeds 206 daily cases recorded on April 17 when Tokyo’s infections were at their peak.



Health officials say the majority of recent cases are linked to night clubs, but they are raising the alarm about an increase of infections inside households, workplaces and drinking parties.



The experts also advised Tokyo to speed up efforts to expand hospital capacity and prepare for more patients expected in the coming weeks.



Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged residents to stay away from nightlife districts and use extra-caution to protect themselves.



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Trump to U.S. schools: Reopen or you may lose federal funds.



— Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed.



— Americans face testing delays as virus surges.



— China defends WHO, lashes out at U.S. move to withdraw



Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



JOHANNESBURG — South Africa has reported another 8,810 confirmed



Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, now has the country’s most cases with 33% of the total.



A provincial health official on Wednesday said 1.5 million gravesites are being prepared and it’s the public’s responsibility “to make sure that we don’t get there.”



