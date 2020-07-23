Study shows triple treatment including hydroxychloroquine and zinc leads to fewer hospitalizations
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () (Natural News) A new study shows that hospitalizations for coronavirus patients could be reduced by five times with the early use of zinc, azithromycin and a low dose of hydroxychloroquine. This is according to research led by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a primary care physician in New York, in collaboration with a pair of German doctors....
World Health Orgnanisation (WHO) said hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will return to solidarity trial for potential treatment covid-19. The UN body had paused trials of the anti-malarial drug citing a Lancet..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published
