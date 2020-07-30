Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madonna censored by Big Tech for post touting pro hydroxychloroquine doctors

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) Pop star Madonna saw a bit of her own social media censorship the other day, when Instagram removed her post from their platform for spreading “conspiracy theories” about coronavirus. Interestingly, the 61-year-old pop star is a Chinese Virus truther who believes that hydroxychloroquine may be a helpful therapeutic drug for people. (Article by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this