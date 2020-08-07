DEBT SUICIDE: Democrats pushing for $3.4 trillion in new "stimulus" money to bail out failing Democrat-run states

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate



For the first time in American history, a Black and South Asian woman has been chosen for national office by a major political party. CNN reports presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago US Stocks Decline, Stimulus Negotiations Heat Up



Reuters US stocks closed down on Tuesday as investors mulled Senate Republicans' coronavirus stimulus package and a slew of earnings reports. The GOP continued negotiations on its initial fiscal relief.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Republicans, Democrats ‘Attempting To Create Negotiations’ For New Round Of Federal Stimulus Checks



The single mom from West Orange has been selling masks since March, after losing her job at a medical device company. But even those sales have died down. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this