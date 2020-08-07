DEBT SUICIDE: Democrats pushing for $3.4 trillion in new "stimulus" money to bail out failing Democrat-run states
Friday, 7 August 2020 () (Natural News) CNN‘s Manu Raju recently asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi what it would take for House Democrats to support the new proposed stimulus deal, and her response was $3.4 trillion in funding for failing states that are going bankrupt, many of which are run by Democrats. Indicating that she has no plans to budge...
Reuters US stocks closed down on Tuesday as investors mulled Senate Republicans' coronavirus stimulus package and a slew of earnings reports. The GOP continued negotiations on its initial fiscal relief..
