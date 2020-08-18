Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

80 nights in Portland: Rioters chant 'kill a cop, save a life' as two officers hospitalized

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) Nightly violent riots continued in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, with rioters chanting ‘Kill a Cop, Save a Life’ and hurling objects at police that resulted in two officers being hospitalized. (Article by Penny Starr republished from Breitbart.com) Police said a clash took place between Antifa and a group of about 30 people who...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: BULLETPROOF Movie - Crown Vic

BULLETPROOF Movie - Crown Vic 01:49

 BULLETPROOF Movie - aka Crown Vic - Plot synopsis: An intense, gritty and riveting crime thriller following two LAPD officers as they hunt two cop killers on the loose in a city about to boil over. Training Day meets End of Watch, Bulletproof is a brutal look at the extreme danger and unthinkable...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Breaking the Cycle of Gang Violence Podcast: Episode 2 [Video]

Breaking the Cycle of Gang Violence Podcast: Episode 2

On July 2, 2020 Yolanda Chacon's life changed forever. It was the second time her life was impacted by gun violence. It was just after 7:30 p.m. on July 2, when officers responded to a home in the..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 43:06Published
Green Valley Ranch Shooting Suspect Remains Hospitalized [Video]

Green Valley Ranch Shooting Suspect Remains Hospitalized

Denver police say the suspect in a shooting involving two Aurora police officers is still in the hospital with critical injuries. Both officers also remain in the hospital. Their injuries are..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:28Published
Two CPD Officers Hospitalized After Car Crash On West Side [Video]

Two CPD Officers Hospitalized After Car Crash On West Side

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized in serious to critical condition after being injured in a crash on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this