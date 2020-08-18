80 nights in Portland: Rioters chant 'kill a cop, save a life' as two officers hospitalized
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () (Natural News) Nightly violent riots continued in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, with rioters chanting ‘Kill a Cop, Save a Life’ and hurling objects at police that resulted in two officers being hospitalized. (Article by Penny Starr republished from Breitbart.com) Police said a clash took place between Antifa and a group of about 30 people who...
