WHO Europe chief cites coronavirus warning signs ahead Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





Dr. Hans Kluge said younger people are likely to come into closer contact with the elderly as the weather cools in Europe, raising the prospect of spread to the most vulnerable.



“We don’t want to do unnecessary predictions, but this is definitely one of the options — that at one point there would be more hospitalizations and an uptick in mortality,” he said from Copenhagen, the WHO Europe headquarters.



He insisted “no one is invincible” but alluded to the fact that most coronavirus deaths are among the elderly.



“It may be that younger people indeed are not necessarily going to die from it, but it’s a tornado with a long tail and it’s a multi-organ disease,” he said.



Kluge said 32 out of 55 states and territories in WHO’s European region have recorded a 14-day incidence rate increase of over 10 percent, calling that “definitely an uptick which is generalized in Europe.”



But he also suggested health authorities and other officials are better positioned and more prepared than in February -- when the continent was on the cusp of a huge surge in cases.



“In February, we were caught by the speed and the devastation — and the default option was to lock down and reboot," Kluge said. "Now we are much more sophisticated in our knowledge of what works. In that sense that it’s possible to manage the transmission of the virus in society, and have a running economy, and very important, have an educational system open.”



